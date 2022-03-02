Skechers Flex Advantage Men’s Non-slip Shoes | $62 | Amazon

It may not surprise you to know that the guy who writes for a living has also been a cook, a bartender, and a cashier at various points in his life. In so doing, I’ve worn a lot of nonslip shoes, but none measured up to the Skechers Men’s Flex Advantage Slip Resistant McAllen shoes I’m writing about here today, on sale for $8 to $13 off, depending on the size. These shoes are easy to slip on and have memory foam insoles that, like all memory foam insoles, will be very comfortable until they very quickly aren’t and need replacing with something stiffer and longer-lasting. They’re also somehow breathable but water-resistant, keeping your feet remarkably dry through those grueling 10-hour-plus shifts. The slip resistance is great, and the fit is just the right amount of looseness—at least for my flappy feet—keeping your feet as comfortable as they can be under the brutal conditions you subject them to. I cannot recommend these enough. Once upon a time, these shoes were available under $50, but they appear to have jumped in price since the pandemic started, and this is currently the lowest price of any major retailer I could find that actually has lots of sizes in stock—if you need to replace your non-slips, now is the time.