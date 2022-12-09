We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Samsung’s Discover sales event has kicked off with some of the last opportunities to save for the ca lendar year. They have great deals and discounts across all their products, but let’s take a moment to highlight some of the mobile deals they have to offer. You can save on phones and tablets alike. Here are some of the best offers to peruse this holiday season.



Galaxy S22 Ultra | $100 off + Free Memory Upgrade

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support. Get it for $100 along with a free memory upgrade.

Galaxy S22+ | $50 off + Free Memory Upgrade

The S22+ retains the rounded design of its predecessor and its screen measures at 6.6". Three lenses comprising of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto for 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens make for a versatile photo and video experience. It’s $50 off right now plus you get a free memory upgrade.

Galaxy S22 | $50 off + Free Memory Upgrade

The S22 is essentially the S22+ but in a smaller package. Its screen stretches across at 6.1". The phone is $50 off and you’ll also receive a free memory upgrade.

Samsung’s latest tablet comes is perfect for multitaskers on the move. Pair it with the S Pen to elevate your productivity even further. You can get one of these tablets for up to $100 off along with up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ grants you a noticeably larger screen at 12.4" along with all the perks of the Galaxy Tab S8. It’s also up to $150 off plus you can save up to $500 with the enhanced trade-in credit.



What’s new about the Watch5 Pro? Well for one, the improved, curved sensor gets closer to your skin resulting in even more accurate wellness readings and you can develop better sleep habits thanks to Advanced Sleep Coaching. The Pro has a slightly larger display at 45mm and a titanium casing instead of aluminum. Get it for $50 off.