Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Matte White) | $370 | Crutchfield

Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Matte Black) | $370 | Crutchfield

Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Bamboo) | $400 | Crutchfield

Kanto YU6 Desktop Speakers (Walnut) | $400 | Crutchfield

As someone who gets nothing out of the RGB aesthetic that has taken over the PC gaming industry, it always delights me when I find a subtle yet sleek option. That’s exactly what you get with these Kanto desktop speakers. Available in several colors to choose from including your typical black or white—but also include some a bit more fun like a natural bamboo or walnut. They each come with 5-1/4 “ Kevlar dr ivers and 1 ” silk tweeters to give excellent performance and sound . The standard speakers are down to $3 70 with the wooden finish ones available for $40 0.