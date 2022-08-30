Samsung Refrigerators | Samsung



Samsung has a major refrigerator sale for Labor Day, with select fridges up to $1200 off. A steal! A deal! Reel in those savings! The cheapest is this 15.6 cubic foot fridge with a top freezer ringing in at $700, a sleek stainless steel fridge with even cooling throughout. This big-big French door one is great too—shockingly $1900, with adjustable shelves. But if you’re looking for the total fridge upgrade, the Samsung Bespoke Fridge is also on sale, 24 cubic feet for $2000. No matter what fridge you choose, you’re getting a deal on an upgrade that’ll keep your food cold and organized for years to come.