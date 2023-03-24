Save Up to $1000 on the Samsung S23 Ultra With an Eligible Trade-in

If you haven’t yet Discovered Samsung, here’s a tip: you can save a chunk of change on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently you can grab a brand new one and get up to $1000 credit with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | Up to $1000 Credit with Trade-in | Samsung

The phone’s long lasting battery is bolstered by a dynamic display and ultra-fast processor. Multiple cameras with fast processors and sensors make this phone an impressive travel companion—whether that’s a trip to a city or to scope the night skies in the country with nightography mode. With $1000 credit, this is worth the upgrade. Out with the old, in with the new!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Samsung