Home Theater

Save Thousands on Samsung's High-End Smart TVs Right Now

Price drops of up to $3500 on huge 4K and 8K flatscreens are too good to pass up.

Mike Fazioli
You can practically smell the hot dogs when you watch the game on a Samsung big-screen set.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Samsung marked down several of their high-end Smart TVs by thousands of dollars in a huge sale. Leading the way is the 85-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV, slashed from $8500 all the way down to $5000. Nearly two dozen fantastic big-screen TVs, laser projectors, and gaming screens are part of this deal, including the highly rated The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV ($1000 off the 85-inch model) and the Q70A QLED 4K HDR Smart TV — rated one of the Best TVs to Buy in 2023 by Gizmodo. You can get that one for just about half price: The 85-inch version is cut down from $3300 all the way to $1700. 

Expecting a fat refund on Tax Day and looking for a great deal to splurge on? Look no further: scoring phenomenal big screens at phenomenal prices is a great way to start your week! Samsung doesn’t often have deals this discounted on their most popular TVs, so if you’re interested, now is the time to check them out.

