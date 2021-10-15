Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws | $7 | Amazon | Promo Code 17UMN1I3



Yeah yeah, plastic straws are bad. But sometimes you need a drink delivery system you can count on. And those weird paper straws just disintegrate in your mouth after a few sips. I’m here to tell you, I can’t do it. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to try these Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws for just $7 at Amazon when you use promo code 17UMN1I3. You get an assortment of colorful straws and a brush to clean them with. Pop some in your car so you’re ready for any occasion. Keep one in your purse or bag and you’re good to go for emergency sipping. Whatever you do, you can do your part even if just a bit, to try to help use a little less plastic. Plus, these straws are pretty cute.