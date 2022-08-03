Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) SSD for PS5 w/ Heatsink | $140 | Walmart



The file sizes of games have become enormous and history shows us they will only keep going up as in-game assets become higher resolution and more meticulously detailed. So the 1T B hard drive on your PS5 may not cut it for long as more and more games are released . Go ahead and double that capacity with a Seagate FireCuda 530. This 1TB SSD is compatible with the PlayStation 5 and even has a built-in heatsink so it is all you need for an easy drop-in solution to expanding your storage space. Walmart has it for 45% off.