Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) SSD for PS5 w/ Heatsink | $140 | Walmart
The file sizes of games have become enormous and history shows us they will only keep going up as in-game assets become higher resolution and more meticulously detailed. So the 1TB hard drive on your PS5 may not cut it for long as more and more games are released. Go ahead and double that capacity with a Seagate FireCuda 530. This 1TB SSD is compatible with the PlayStation 5 and even has a built-in heatsink so it is all you need for an easy drop-in solution to expanding your storage space. Walmart has it for 45% off.