Geekom Mini IT11 (i5 ) | $552 | Geekom

Geekom Mini IT11 (i7) | $639 | Geekom

It’s amazing what you can do with just a mini PC. The Geekom Mini IT11 is an all-in-one desktop PC with impressive performance. so what are the specs? We’ve got an 11th gen Int el Core i7/i5 processor, 512GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 2TB), 16GB of memory, and built-in Wi-Fi . Now I can vouch for this personally, but the site is pushing this as a viable gaming PC. It certainly won’t be close to your top-of-the-line stuff, but it’s showcasing The Witcher 3 in its promo images and is touting 1080p at 60fps thanks to its Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip. I’m sure it can play some stuff pretty well, but mileage may vary.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order the Geekom Mini IT11 (i5) for $552 at Geekom