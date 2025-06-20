Save $1,100 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor + Get a Free $400 M70D Smart Monitor

If you’ve been eyeing a high-end gaming monitor, this is one of the best deals you’ll find., so we made sure you'd see it as soon as possible.

Right now, you can score $1,100 off the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, and for a limited time, Samsung is also throwing in a free M70D Smart Monitor (a $400 value) when you order through the retailer.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is one of Samsung’s most powerful gaming displays, offering a massive 57-inch curved screen with stunning 4K-level resolution across an immersive 32:9 aspect ratio.

It’s designed for serious gamers and multitaskers who want wraparound visuals, lightning-fast refresh rates, and deep contrast with Quantum Mini LED technology. It supports DisplayHDR 1000, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, making it ideal for fast-paced titles and immersive experiences.

And with this deal, you’ll also get a Samsung M70D Smart Monitor at no extra cost. That’s a 32-inch 4K UHD monitor with built-in streaming apps, remote PC access, and Smart Hub support. Whether you use it as a second screen for work or as a TV replacement for your bedroom, it’s a high-value bonus that adds even more utility to this offer.

There's no end date just yet, and no promo code is required. Just use the link below to activate your savings and claim both monitors in one shot. You're going to want to make sure you don't miss out on this one.