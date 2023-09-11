Save Over 50% on This Electric Protein Shaker Bottle and Finish Your Workout Strong

Let’s paint a picture. You just finished up at the gym. Got a great workout in this morning focusing on biceps and shoulders. You want to throw back a protein shake to help muscle growth. Maybe throw in a bit of coffee too to energize you for the day. But your arms are so so so tired from lifting. How are you to shake your bottle to mix in all the whey? Well, this protein shaker bottle is electric . It has a built-in blender to stir in all your supplements smoothly . It’s easy to use and can be used continuously 14 times before needing to charge.

Electric Protein Shaker Bottle | $22 | Amazon

The protein shaker bottle normally goes for $46 but right now you can get it for 52% off — bringing the price down to just $22.