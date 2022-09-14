Up to 50% Off | StyleVana



It’s about to get so dry outside, like, disgustingly, skin-parchingly dry, that I am doing disaster prep now. Thankfully, StyleVana’s sitewide end-of-season sale includes up to 50% off on some really good K-beauty favorites to keep the hydration flowing. Restore that skin barrier and head into the cooler months with stronger, more glowy skin !

This small, all-purpose serum combats dryness and softens any texture dehydration causes. With that in mind, it’s great for all skincare types: working wonders on dry and aging skin, but providing the hydration boost oily skin needs to keep from overproducing oil.

A long-time favorite, this snail day-to-night cream repairs skin—so even if you’re on the more oily side of things, it’ll heal scarring while still giving you the moisturizing boost you need. Thanks, snails!

Innisfree’s roots are on Jeju Island, an island whose volcanic origins created lush landscapes that become ... your skincare. This body moisturizer combats all-over dryness, with rejuvenating green tea extract.

This moisturizer is thick—its balm-like texture takes care of seasonal dryness in a pinch, and is soothing for sensitive skin. The 5-Cera Complex repairs skin, and our friend Hyaluronic Acid keeps skin hydrated all night long.

Say it with me: not all masks are sheet masks, or ones you wash off, some are night masks. This particular overnight mask is used in lieu of a moisturizer, and works to repair your skin barrier as you sleep. Niacinamide fades visible damage while boosting overnight glow.



You won’t get away from this sale without some sheet masks. There are plenty included in StyleVana’s sale , but My Beauty Diary’s masks are ultra-nourishing for parched skin. Olive-derived squalene repairs the skin’s natural barrier, and Vitamin E delivers that moisture deep into the skin.