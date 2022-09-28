Wayfair Surplus Sale | Wayfair

Wayfair’s ongoing Surplus Sale has a wealth of deals on stuff you’ll actually use. Yeah, it’s fun to look at decor and furniture, but let’s be practical here: what do you really need? Likely, it’s small appliances—kitchen stuff—and we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found on things you’ll use (almost) every day.

Black + Decker? You already know it’s good. This compact mini fridge is a wonderful home office accessory, for when you need to sneak a Coke Zero into your Zoom meetings. For real though—the reversible door allows for flexibility when slotting this into your space.

Sure, this air fryer comes in other colors, but consider this retro robin egg blue to brighten up your counter a bit! The nonstick interior crisps your food at 400° and knows when to shut itself off, lest it overcook those crispy air fried treats.

Fine, you won’t use this every day, but it’s 43% off! Even if your breakfasts skew savory (or liquid, like an açaí bowl), the holidays are rapidly approaching and this would be a killer holiday gift. Your little cousins are gonna love this one!

This ice maker boasts clear cubes! Not the frosty, cloudy ones. Clear! You make your in-laws a drink and they’re like, “are these perfectly clear cubes?” YES. This baby can make up to 40 pounds of ice in a day. The LCD screen shows you if the ice maker is busy, in standby, or good to go.

Hey, this blender is 60% off! Its large capacity allows you to make 4 or 5 smoothies at once—prep for the week ahead. This is a two-for-one situation; the set includes a food processor attachment—more bang for your buck, more salsas and aiolis for your meals.

At 46% off, this stand mixer is a pretty great deal. The set includes a whisk, flat beater, and iconic dough hook. Plus, you can buy attachments to make pasta or grind meat. Stop missing out on recipes that require a mixer, and start leveling up!