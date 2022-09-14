Discover Samsung | Sales Event



We are entering Day 3 of the Discover Samsung sales event and the deals are still hot. You can save a ton or get free gifts includ ed with your purchase of select smartphones, monitors, and more. We’ve pulled out a handful for you to take a look at below.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is a large 32" 4K display capable of delivering 240Hz with 1ms response time for incredibly smooth gameplay. The Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 2000, and UHD resolution all work together to create a crystal clear picture. The Matte display reduces glare helping keep your eyes focused on the action in front of you. The stand is on a swivel so you can easily swap between a horizontal or vertical display. Also, this baby is curved. Curved screens are cool as hell.

QLED creates its picture by utilizing a grid of quantum mini LEDs which allow for ultra-precise and breathtaking color. You can see your favorite shows and movies upscaled to 8K resolution with the AI-based processor on the 85” Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. The Smart TV utilizes a feature called Real Depth Enhancer which can increase the contrast of elements in the foreground the way the human eye processes depth, making the content you watch richer than ever before.

This large 14.6" screen is a super clear OLED. Comes with a dual front camera for standard or ultra-wide footage in 4K. It also supports the S Pen to help you unleash your creative side simulating a pen-on-paper experience. The S Pen is not included with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but the deal does also throw in a $200 Samsung credit to be put toward other accessories . Y ou’ll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2.

If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for you but you want the experience of a screen that folds, the Z Flip4 will be more your speed. Right now you can upgrade from the 128 GB model to the 256 GB one for $60 less. That’s less money for a better option.