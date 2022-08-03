Ring Summer Sale

The home security authorities at Ring are plenty of good home security kits on their summer sale. Beyond high-tech multipack setups and doorbell basics, this limited time offer includes combos and duos to keep you connected to the outside world. The app keeps you up-to-date with real-time notifications and live view, and settings for when you’re home, and when you’re away.

This indoor set is an all-encompassing security system, including a range extender and contact sensor, which works if doors and windows are opened. These have backup batteries if the power goes out, so they’ll still notify your phone if anything goes awry.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $120 at Ring

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

Your best basic option, the Ring Video Doorbell provides HD video right to your phone, so you always know who’s on the porch, whether you’re home or away. Use the Ring app to see what package got dropped off, or customize alerts to be sure you won’t get unnecessary notifications.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $75 at Ring

Advertisement

If you’d like to upgrade that Ring Video Doorbell, pair it with an Amazon Echo Show. Check notifications on a crisp screen and chat with visitors, or have Alexa toggle features for you, hands-free.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $85 at Ring

Advertisement

For exteriors , you can’t go wrong with the floodlight. This high-tech LED floodlight is motion-activated, with motion zones you can fine-tune in the Ring app. Floodlight Plus features two-way talk and live view, so it functions similar to the Video Doorbell.