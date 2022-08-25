Summer Sale | Up to 90% off | Humble Bundle

Great news for PC gamers out there looking to save money and add more games to your backlog which you’ll eventually get to. Humble Bundle has kicked off its Summer Sale in which you can save up to 90% on games. We’ve highlighted a handful below, but be sure to check out the full list of discounts over at Humble Bundle.

The Hitman World of Assassination Trilogy has been responsible for some of the most satisfying moments in gaming for me in this past decade. Each level is a small, open sandbox built like a maze with secret passages and hidden opportunities waiting for you. You’re really left to your own devices to figure out the best way to approach and eliminate your target. The system makes for one of the most replayable single-player experiences you can find, and the complete trilogy has been updated to play in Hitman III with better graphics and quality of life improvements.



Pick up a Monster from a nearby 7-Eleven and cozy up with the world’s first strand game. If you missed out on the PS4 or simply want to revisit it, now’s a fantastic time to pick up Death Stranding Director’s Cut. The director’s cut adds advanced combat, more character actions, and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges. There are also new weapons, vehicles, enemy types, and a whole set of new locations to explore such as the firing range and racetrack. The storyline is extended through new missions in this expanded area.

Stardew Valley was developed by a single person who had grown up loving Harvest Moon and the life and farming simulator genres it inspired. He ended up making the best damn one too. You mine, fish, plant crops, and build a new community. Whether you’re looking to optimize a perfect crop of land or explore the relationships waiting for you with everyone in your little village, it’s easy to just spend hours and hours inside your little valley.

I finally got around to playing Unpacking the other day and was taken aback by just how charming it is. On the surface, it’s a pretty simple relaxing game that scratches that itch we have to organize a space. You experience this character’s life through each time they’ve moved into a new house or apartment and pick up on a lot of little insights into what her life is like and what she’s been going through. It’s a narrative told exclusively through environmental storytelling and a damn cute one at that.

Rollerdrome answers a question I’ve had since the very first PlayStation, “What if Tony Hawk had a gun?” And that’s exactly what you get here. This is a third-person action shooter with high-octane movement not dissimilar to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. Link together tricks and combos while mowing down enemies with a shotgun. It’s a dream come true.

This hard-to-put-down looter shooter spun off from a DLC in Borderlands 2—Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Taking the tried and true formula of these games and giving it a Dungeons & Dragons coat of paint is a nice match for the series. The Chaotic Great Edition includes the Dragon Lord Pack bonus content which gets you armor, weapons, spells, and more. It also includes the season pass.

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for 50% off. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi.

The most recent RPG from Bandai Namco, Tales of Arise is the latest in the Tales series. You play a guy who can’t feel pain. Yeah, that’s his thing. He’ll just throw himself into deadly encounters because “who cares, I can’t feel it anyway.” The standout here is the art design. The particle effects and lighting look really good, even on the minimalistic anime character design.

This epic multiplayer medieval mayhem simulator is an absolute joy. Take part in full-on castle sieges and enter into large chaotic battles where swords and pike are swinging around left and right. The best part is this is not a serious game in the slightest. Really. It’s just as fun to die as it is to kill. You have a dedicated battle-cry button. Some of the best parts are just respawning with your allies and all yelling as you storm back into battle. The game knows what it is. It’s just fun. Pure unfiltered fun.

This deck-builder rogue-lite is what I believe to be the best game to come out in 2021, hands down. The spooky setting has you playing a Magic the Gathering-esque card game of woodland critters against a creepy antagonist who has locked you in his cabin. Between sessions, you are free to get up from the table and explore what is essentially an escape room to find clues that will help you get a leg up against your sinister opponent. I’d also suggest avoiding spoilers at all costs. This game has some turns best experienced firsthand.