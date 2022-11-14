



Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush | $50 | 38% Off | Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips (16 count) | $28 | 30% Off | Amazon

It’s best to start your New Year’s resolutions ahead of time, so you can build habits. Especially if it’s something like whiter teeth or better brushing—because if you start now, the early results will help you stick to the habit. Two products to kick your butt into gear are on sale right now—the shockingly affordable Oral-B Smart Electric Toothbrush, and the classic Crest 3D Whitestrips. Oral-B’s brush promotes better gum health over manual brushing—and protects your gums by noticing if you brush too hard. It’ll also make you keep your promise of brushing for two minutes straight—the toothbrush times you! Crest 3D Whitestrips are enamel-safe, and remove any uns ightly stains with repetitive use. After 20 days, you’ll notice a brighter smile— so there’s real benefit in starting before the new year.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Oral-B Smart Electric Toothbrush for $50 at Amazon

Advertisement