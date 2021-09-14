3 Years of PS Plus | $120 | StackSocial | Use code PLAYSTATION2021
We see a lot of deals on PS Plus subscriptions here, but this one truly takes the cake. StackSocial is offering three years of PS Plus for just $120 when you use the promo code PLAYSTATION2021. You’ll have to create a log in for the code to work. Let me put that into perspective. One year of PS Plus costs $60, so buying three at full price would cost $180. That means that you’re getting one year free. Even with frequent PS Plus sales, it’s hard to imagine anything really topping this value. If you just got a PS5 and think you’ll be settling down for the long haul, you might want to grab this deal as it’ll take you through the first leg of its lifespan.
This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/16/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/14/2021.