Save Hundreds Off Microsoft's Surface Laptop or Surface Pro 9 Tablet Right Now at Best Buy

Two of Microsoft’s top-selling portable computers have just dropped into the featured deals section of Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale: The Surface Laptop 5 is marked down by $150, from $1,000 to $850; and the Surface Pro 9 tablet is just $800, down from $1,100.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 | $850 | Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | $800 | Best Buy

The Surface Laptop 5 earns rave reviews for its PixelSense touchscreen, speedy Intel 12th Gen Core i5 Evo Platform processor, 18-hour battery life, and amazing portability at only 2.87 pounds. And the Surface Pro 9 is the ultimate in flexibility — it’s a dynamic tablet that easily works with all the power of a laptop when you pair it with the Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen. Both of these computing dynamos are hundreds of dollars off right now as part of Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale — go check it out!