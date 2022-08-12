Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) Steam Key | $46 | Eneba | Promo Code SpiderManR



Consoles wars are truly dead now that I can play both Halo and God of War on my PC. We’ve been getting a slow drip on PlayStation titles coming to Steam over the last year or so and the latest of which to join is Spider-Man himself . I know it’s kinda dumb to say “the Spider-Man game makes you feel like Sp ider-Man,” but yeah, there it is folks. The game achieves exactly what it sets out to do. You can just spend hours swinging around the beautifully detailed city without going to a single o bjective on the map because the controls are just that engaging. But if you get bored of that, that game around that is very fun and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories we’ve gotten—perhaps better than the movies. Eneba has Steam keys available for $14 off when you use the code SpiderManR a t checkout.