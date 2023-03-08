It's all consuming.
Audio

Save Up to 50% with Best Buy's Spring Audio Sale

Big ol' discounts on soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers? Sounds good to us.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Get up to 50% off audio at Best Buy.
Get up to 50% off audio at Best Buy.
Screenshot: Best Buy

Whether you’re trying to enjoy a movie with full panoramic sound or just want a water-resistant bluetooth speaker, Best Buy’s seasonal audio sale has you covered.

Best Buy Spring Audio Sale | Up to 50% Off | Best Buy

This sale is going until 3/26, but hop on it while you can because items with larger discounts have been selling out. Here are some of our favorite in stock options!

Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth Speaker | $160 | Best Buy

Sonos is associated with great-quality sound for good reason and the Roam SL is a perfect introduction to the iconic brand.
Screenshot: Best Buy
If you’re looking for a high-quality, but non-smart water-resistant speaker, the Sonos Roam SL is a great choice. Get 10 hours of continuous playback, your favorite tunes over WiFi or Bluetooth, and a sleek design.

Sonos Roam Smart Bluetooth Speaker | $180 | Best Buy

This smart speaker can do it all. Great sound, solid battery, and connectivity with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant.
Screenshot: Best Buy
$30 off
Anker 733 PowerCore USB Power Bank

Anker 733 PowerCore USB Power Bank

Powered by GaNPrime
This 2-in-1 USB power bank serves as both a 10,000mAh portable charger and a 65W wall charger in one package.

The Sonos Roam Smart Speaker has the same great qualities of the Sonos Roam SL, but with added capability for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Get a speaker that can play your favorite tunes AND remember your grocery order.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sub (Gen 3) | $1,138 | Best Buy

This premium soundbar and subwoofer pack from Sonos will turn any living room into a home theater that Nicole Kidman would give a standing ovation.
Screenshot: Best Buy
Turn your living room into a home theater with panoramic sounds from this soundbar and subwoofer combination. The Beam was fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to make sure it’s delivering the highest quality listening experience.

Sonos Ray Soundbar and Sub Mini | $675 | Best Buy

This smaller Sonos soundbar and subwoofer combo packs a surprisingly large punch.
Screenshot: Best Buy
If you’re in the market for excellent sound for your home entertainment system, but aren’t quite ready to drop four figures on it, this soundbar and miniature subwoofer combo from Sonos are a great option. The Ray also features fine-tuning from award-winning audio engineers so that you never miss a note, word, or big ‘ole movie explosion.

