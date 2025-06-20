Miss out on some of the PC deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday? B&H Photo has some serious holiday savings live right now on two premium Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, and both deals are genuinely impressive if you’ve been wanting a new machine. ThinkPads are known for their build quality, reliability, and clean performance, and these two models are some of Lenovo's best.

The Lenovo 14” ThinkPad X1 2 in 1 Gen 9 combines the power of a premium laptop with the flexibility of a touchscreen that flips into tablet mode. Inside, you’ll find a 1.7 GHz Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 16GB LPDDR5x memory, and a roomy 1TB PCIe SSD. It’s fast, quiet, and roomy enough to handle workloads without slowing down. The 14 inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen is bright and sharp, and the Wi Fi 6E support gives you a fast, stable connection for remote work or streaming. At $1,199, down from its original $2,499 price, you’re saving around $1,300, which you'll be able to agree is a lot of cash off this laptop.

You could also get the Lenovo 14” ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, which is ideal if you want a lightweight, traditional clamshell laptop with serious internal power. The X1 Carbon line has earned its reputation for being thin, sturdy, and dependable for long days, and this model stands out with a 12 core Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and an impressive 2TB SSD. That’s enough storage and speed for video calls, spreadsheets, creative work, photo editing, or heavy multitasking without ever feeling cramped. The display is a clean 14 inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel, and you get Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB A, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi Fi 6E. At $1,299, down from $2,399, you’re saving around $1,100, which makes it another fantastic deal.

Both laptops include Windows 11 Pro, fingerprint security, excellent webcams, and strong connectivity for hybrid work or travel. Whether you want something flexible and touch enabled or something classic and ultra portable, these deals should give you a very good reason to head over to B&H Photo before the sales expire.