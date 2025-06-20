Logo
Kinja Deals

Save Big on All These Summer Beauty and Grooming Deals, Live Now at Amazon

Prime Day is the best time to stock up on beauty essentials, so head to Amazon now and save big on everything from water flossers to snail mucin.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If your self-care lineup needs a refresh, now’s a great time to restock. From glowing skin and whiter teeth to frizz-free hair and fresh summer scents, these personal care bestsellers are all marked down across Amazon and select retailers. Below are some of the most worthwhile deals live now—each one tried, trusted, and ready to upgrade your daily routine.

Suggested Reading

Top Prime Day Deal: Take 24% Off the Essential KitchenAid Stand Mixer And Get Baking
Prime Day Steal: This #1 Bestselling Bidet Is Still 26% Off
Best Deals of the Day: Beats, Samsung, MacBook Pro, Jackery, Tineco & More

Dental Care Deals

Crest 3D White Strips | Amazon

Related Content

Save Big on All These Summer Beauty and Grooming Deals, Live Now at Amazon
Lush&#39;s Ocean Salt Scrub Is Self-Preserving and Made With Vodka

One of the most popular at-home whitening systems, Crest’s 3D White Strips are an easy way to brighten your smile without the cost of professional treatments. They use the same enamel-safe whitening agent dentists do and can lift years of surface stains in just a few uses. Great for coffee or wine drinkers—or anyone prepping for a big event.

Waterpik Water Flosser | Amazon

This cordless Waterpik delivers a powerful stream of water to clean between teeth and along the gumline, where traditional floss often misses. It’s perfect for sensitive gums or anyone who finds regular flossing uncomfortable. The portable design makes it great for travel or small bathroom counters.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrush | Amazon

With thousands of vibrations per minute, the Philips Sonicare offers a deep clean that helps remove plaque and improve gum health. It’s gentle, effective, and known for making a noticeable difference in just a few weeks. If you’ve never used an electric toothbrush before, this is a great one to start with—especially on sale.

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit | Amazon

This LED-powered whitening kit includes gel syringes and a universal-fit mouth tray to give your teeth a noticeable boost in brightness. It’s less abrasive than some strips, and the LED light accelerates the process for faster results. Ideal if you're prepping for photos, interviews, or weddings.

Skincare Deals

Sun Bum Sunscreen | Amazon

A reef-safe, non-greasy formula with broad-spectrum SPF 50, Sunbum is beloved for its effective protection and subtle coconut scent. It’s great for sensitive skin and perfect for pool days, beach trips, or everyday wear in the summer sun.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask | Amazon

This cult-favorite lip mask is deeply hydrating without being sticky. Use it overnight to wake up with softer, smoother lips, or apply a thin layer during the day as a glossy balm. A little goes a long way, and one jar lasts for months.

Origins GinZing Moisturizer | Amazon

Packed with ginseng and caffeine, this lightweight gel-cream helps perk up dull skin while delivering lasting hydration. It’s ideal for tired mornings or as a post-sun refresh, with a citrusy scent and fast-absorbing formula that works under makeup.

Mighty Patch (Pimple Patches) | Amazon

These hydrocolloid patches help flatten blemishes overnight without irritation. Just stick one on and forget about it—it’ll draw out gunk and reduce redness while you sleep. A must-have for breakout emergencies.

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliant | Amazon

Known for its ability to unclog pores, smooth texture, and fight acne, this salicylic acid toner is a holy grail product for oily or combination skin. It’s gentle enough for daily use and helps clear blackheads and small breakouts without drying you out.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum | Amazon

This serum blends vitamin C with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to brighten skin tone, fade dark spots, and boost overall radiance. It’s lightweight, affordable, and works well under moisturizer or sunscreen for a glowy finish.

CosRX Snail Mucin Essence | Amazon

Yes, snail mucin. This lightweight essence hydrates, soothes, and helps repair damaged skin. It’s especially helpful for post-acne healing, reducing redness, and adding a dewy glow without clogging pores.

Haircare Deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | Amazon

It’s a splurge—but when it’s on sale, it’s worth considering. The Dyson Supersonic dries hair quickly with minimal heat damage, thanks to intelligent heat control and magnetic styling attachments. It’s especially helpful for thick, curly, or frizz-prone hair types.

Olaplex Hair Repair Kit | Amazon

This bond-building system repairs damage from heat styling, coloring, and chemical treatments. The travel-size set includes Olaplex’s most popular treatments and is a great way to try the brand before committing to full sizes.

Redken Volume Set | Amazon

Ideal for fine or flat hair, this duo adds lift at the roots and bounce throughout the length without leaving a sticky residue. It also helps strengthen strands with protein and conditioning agents for fuller, healthier-looking hair.

Living Proof Dry Shampoo | Amazon

Arguably the best dry shampoo on the market, this formula actually cleans your hair instead of just masking oil. It refreshes roots, adds volume, and doesn’t leave behind a powdery finish—making it a great time-saver between washes.

L’ange Hair Dryer Brush | Amazon

For smooth blowouts at home, this two-in-one styling tool dries and shapes your hair in a single step. It’s ideal for travel, quick mornings, or anyone who struggles with a round brush and dryer combo. Plus, it’s gentle enough for everyday use.

Get out there and snag your favorite beauty deals while they're still available!

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!