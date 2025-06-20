Save Big on All These Summer Beauty and Grooming Deals, Live Now at Amazon

If your self-care lineup needs a refresh, now’s a great time to restock. From glowing skin and whiter teeth to frizz-free hair and fresh summer scents, these personal care bestsellers are all marked down across Amazon and select retailers. Below are some of the most worthwhile deals live now—each one tried, trusted, and ready to upgrade your daily routine.

Crest 3D White Strips

One of the most popular at-home whitening systems, Crest’s 3D White Strips are an easy way to brighten your smile without the cost of professional treatments. They use the same enamel-safe whitening agent dentists do and can lift years of surface stains in just a few uses. Great for coffee or wine drinkers—or anyone prepping for a big event.

This cordless Waterpik delivers a powerful stream of water to clean between teeth and along the gumline, where traditional floss often misses. It’s perfect for sensitive gums or anyone who finds regular flossing uncomfortable. The portable design makes it great for travel or small bathroom counters.

With thousands of vibrations per minute, the Philips Sonicare offers a deep clean that helps remove plaque and improve gum health. It’s gentle, effective, and known for making a noticeable difference in just a few weeks. If you’ve never used an electric toothbrush before, this is a great one to start with—especially on sale.

This LED-powered whitening kit includes gel syringes and a universal-fit mouth tray to give your teeth a noticeable boost in brightness. It’s less abrasive than some strips, and the LED light accelerates the process for faster results. Ideal if you're prepping for photos, interviews, or weddings.

Sun Bum Sunscreen

A reef-safe, non-greasy formula with broad-spectrum SPF 50, Sunbum is beloved for its effective protection and subtle coconut scent. It’s great for sensitive skin and perfect for pool days, beach trips, or everyday wear in the summer sun.

This cult-favorite lip mask is deeply hydrating without being sticky. Use it overnight to wake up with softer, smoother lips, or apply a thin layer during the day as a glossy balm. A little goes a long way, and one jar lasts for months.

Packed with ginseng and caffeine, this lightweight gel-cream helps perk up dull skin while delivering lasting hydration. It’s ideal for tired mornings or as a post-sun refresh, with a citrusy scent and fast-absorbing formula that works under makeup.

These hydrocolloid patches help flatten blemishes overnight without irritation. Just stick one on and forget about it—it’ll draw out gunk and reduce redness while you sleep. A must-have for breakout emergencies.

Known for its ability to unclog pores, smooth texture, and fight acne, this salicylic acid toner is a holy grail product for oily or combination skin. It’s gentle enough for daily use and helps clear blackheads and small breakouts without drying you out.

This serum blends vitamin C with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to brighten skin tone, fade dark spots, and boost overall radiance. It’s lightweight, affordable, and works well under moisturizer or sunscreen for a glowy finish.

Yes, snail mucin. This lightweight essence hydrates, soothes, and helps repair damaged skin. It’s especially helpful for post-acne healing, reducing redness, and adding a dewy glow without clogging pores.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

It’s a splurge—but when it’s on sale, it’s worth considering. The Dyson Supersonic dries hair quickly with minimal heat damage, thanks to intelligent heat control and magnetic styling attachments. It’s especially helpful for thick, curly, or frizz-prone hair types.

This bond-building system repairs damage from heat styling, coloring, and chemical treatments. The travel-size set includes Olaplex’s most popular treatments and is a great way to try the brand before committing to full sizes.

Ideal for fine or flat hair, this duo adds lift at the roots and bounce throughout the length without leaving a sticky residue. It also helps strengthen strands with protein and conditioning agents for fuller, healthier-looking hair.

Arguably the best dry shampoo on the market, this formula actually cleans your hair instead of just masking oil. It refreshes roots, adds volume, and doesn’t leave behind a powdery finish—making it a great time-saver between washes.

For smooth blowouts at home, this two-in-one styling tool dries and shapes your hair in a single step. It’s ideal for travel, quick mornings, or anyone who struggles with a round brush and dryer combo. Plus, it’s gentle enough for everyday use.

