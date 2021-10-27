5% off New Releases | Womanizer | Use Code VIPLIST



Womanizer has an exciting lineup for a cozy fall. They just released three new toys for all your self-care needs. Each is an exhilarating upgrade to some of their best sellers. All three have unique colors, more levels of intensity, and a few new titillating features. Use the code VIPLIST and save 5% on all of these right now.

First is the Premium 2, now with fourteen levels of intensity and lasts up to four hours. It’s whisper-quiet, and you can pick from five colors. You’ll get two different sizes of stimulator heads to pick for your pleasure, and it’s all waterproof. The Pleasure Air Technology is upgraded as well , and it’s easy to use with just a few button presses.

The Classic 2 is, just as it says, a classic twist on the company’s faithful clitoral toy. Now lasting up to three hours, the Classic 2 is available in two colors. It’s also waterproof and with ten intensity levels. This is great for a first-timer and isn’t intimidating in any way. But that doesn’t mean a pro can’t enjoy this vibe too.

The Starlet 3 is now in its third iteration of this fan favorite. You can snag this powerful little toy in five vivid colors. Now with six levels of intensity, it’ll have you feeling like a superstar in no time. This affordable vibe is perfect for you or your partner to hold easily. All of these use improved Pleasure Air Technology, and even with this being a value option, you’ll still get thirty incredible minutes of delight .