Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Super Speed Wash Washer and Dryer Package | $940 Off | Samsung



The Samsung Smart Dial front load Super Speed washer and Smart Dial Super Speed dry electric dryer package keeps you so fresh and so clean clean. Not only does it keep you fresh and clean, but it also washes and dry’s your clothes in record times. The AI-powered Smart Dial controls learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. The Super Speed Wash finishes a full load (8lbs) in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The Super Speed Dry finishes a full load in 30 minutes. Have a load of laundry done in under an hour. Being connected to Wi-Fi allows cycle alerts and remote start and stop. Make your washer and dryer smart today because this deal ends tomorrow.