Anker PowerCore Wall Charger and Battery | $24 | Amazon | Promo Code ANKERSA1622

Well, this is a cool thing. Anker has a little square box that looks like a glossy black version of Apple’s laptop power supplies, and indeed, it has a flip-out two-prong plug just like that device, opposite a USB-C power delivery port—as well as a second USB-A port for the same—but this thing has a dirty little secret: it houses a sneaky 5,000 mAh battery inside of it, which gives an M1 MacBook Air a full second charge . It offers a max of 30 watt s via that USB-C port, much like the power adapters Apple includes with last year’s M1 laptops (the Pro and Max Macs, meanwhile, use 96W and 140W adapters) , while the USB-A port outputs at 12 watts. Even at its normal price of $33, it’s $17 cheaper than the OEM 30W adapter, which is a typically-steep $50. With promo code ANKERSA1622, the charger and battery drops to $24, making it a bit of a no-brainer.