Beelink Ryzen Mini PC | $471 | Amazon

Whether you need a tiny budget desktop machine or you’re a hobbyist who loves NUCs and NUC-likes, this li’l Ryzen 7-powered Beelink mini PC will bring solid performance in a miniature form factor that will fit into any desk setup. It’s clearly intended not just for employment as a useful desktop computer, but as a media center, thanks to its 4K-outputting dual HDMI 2.0 ports. I/O selection is fairly generous, with dual USB 3.0 ports on both the front and back (for a total of 4), gigabit ethernet, a single USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio out. Its Wi-Fi 5 chip means you’ll get decent wireless speeds. Its 500GB SSD is decent, with benchmarks over at Notebook Check putting it between 1,400MB/S and 1,900MB/s on sequential read/writes. Processing performance-wise, expect a solid showing, but nothing to blow your mind—just a nice little AMD machine to play around with.