Sutton Home 6lb Weighted Teddy Sherpa | $60 | Macy’s | Promo Code SPRING



If you are still rocking a snuggy for comfort then you’re 2000 and late. It’s a new day and you need to realize that weighted hoodies are the now and future. The Sutton Home weighted teddy sherpa embraces you for a 24/7 hug. Not only do you feel loved and relaxed, but the material this throw is constructed of is also the softest stuff out. Never go wrong w ith the fluffiness of sherpa material. It also comes in an amazing gray. I know spring is practically here, but think about the times during those spring/summer nights when you have a chill and need a cuddle. This sherpa is even better during the cold months. You better take advantage now because once it gets cold again, the price of these babies skyrockets. Pick them up now before its too late.