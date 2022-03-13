ThrustMaster T248 Wheel and Pedals Set for Gran Turismo 7 | $390 | Dell



Throw that normal gaming controller in the trash. Just kidding. Place it to the side while you play Gran Turismo 7 because there is no other controller that should be used other than the ThrustMaster T248 wheel and pedals set. This wheel has an optimized hybrid drive system that combines belt and gear mechanisms for force feedback that can’t be beaten. This set is 70% more powerful while offering modern features including three force feedback presets that you change on the fly. This also comes with the Gran Turismo 7 Launch Edition game. Really feel the souped-up cars that you are racing right in the palm of your hands down to the tip of your toes. Save $80 now and race those cars without having to increase your insurance.