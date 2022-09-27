Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones | $249 | Amazon
If you’re in the market for quality sound, you won’t go wrong with Bose. With the Bose QuietComfort 45, you’ll get the audio fidelity we’ve come to expect from the brand along with the noise-canceling capabilities. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB, have newly designed earpads, and their active noise canceling performs even better—particularly in the mid-to-high range. Not only that, these headphones remarkably can hold 24 hours of battery life. That means you can listen to the critically acclaimed 1985 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) by art rock singer-songwriter Kate Bush off the double platinum album Hounds of Love exactly 288 times before they power down on you. And you’ll save $80 on a pair when you pick up your pair from either Amazon or Best Buy.