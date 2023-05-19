It’s not often you see $129 wireless headphones on sale for just $30, but that’s exactly what’s happening right now on Amazon with the Qisebin SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are 77% off. This is the lowest price on these headphones in a month, and it probably won’t last long.

Qisebin SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones | $30 | Amazon



Bargain headphones aren’t exactly rare, but ones that deliver professional active noise canceling (ANC) technology and 30 hours of playback life on a single charge are. The Bluetooth 5.0 connection makes the Qisebin SE7 headphones great for phone calls as well as listening to music, all with powerful ANC to block out the outside world while you talk or listen. They’re foldable, come with plush, comfortable earpads, and a carrying case. Jump on this $30 deal before it goes away.