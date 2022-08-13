Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank | $26 | StackSocial



It’s time to get a pair of earbuds that RoboCop would rock. The Flux 7 TWS earbuds with wireless charging case & power bank are here. Not only do you charge the buds in this case, but the 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery also charges up your phone when you need it. You have 5 hours of standby time as well. The intelligent noise reduction keeps you focused on the task at hand with no distractions. Sweat does not mess with these earbuds at all. They’re also great for hurricane chasing due to the IPX4 waterproof level. This product doesn’t make you choose a side since it’s compatible with Android and iOS operating systems. Get your teen an awesome pair of wireless earbuds without spending a fortune. Save $74 today and choose from a rainbow of colors.