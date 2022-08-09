Cuisinart Elite Collection 12-Cup Die- Cast Food Processor | $149 | MorningSave



Food processors can do a lot for you in the kitchen. Chop up nuts to go in cookies or brownies or perhaps even to be thrown into a salad. Chop up onions and garlic for sauces or other veggies for soups and salads. You can mince meats for burgers or meatballs, grind your own breadcrumbs, or make a puree for baby foods or hummus. All wonderful things that I really should start doing instead of ordering Taco Bell through Uber Eats for the second time in one week. MorningSave has the Cuisinart Elite Collection 12-c up die-cast f ood p rocessor for a whipping 73% off. Use it to be a much better person than I.