It's all consuming.
Peripherals

Save 69% On This Incredibly Nice 2TB Gaming SSD For PC and PS5

This thing has more storage than most people will ever need, and at incredible speed.

By
Jason Coles
With 2TB and high speeds, this thing can help you game fast.
Image: Jason Coles

If you desperately need more space for games, then this Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD is going to do wonders for you, and it’s 69% off at just $98 today. This SSD has speeds of up to 6600MB/s, which is blisteringly fast and will save and load your games at absurd pace, and it has 2TB of storage too, more than enough for multiple AAA games, or every indie game you can name.

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD | $98 | 69% Off

The Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD is even compatible with the PlayStation 5, which means more of that sweet current-gen console gaming, or you can use it on a PC and live out your best life. 

