Sealy Baby OptiCool Waterproof Baby Crib Mattress | $84 | Amazon

You’ve got a little one on the way, or maybe you’ve already had a child and you’re getting ready to graduate them from co-sleeping or a bassinet to a full-size crib, and you’re not sure about the mattress yet. I’ve only had one kid so far, but this Sealy Baby OptiCool mattress, which is down to $84 in this 44% off sale, fits the bill. We didn’t use this specific mattress, but you definitely want something waterproof and easy to clean, for obvious reasons, and you also want a mattress that will keep your little one nice and comfortable so they can get the best rest possible—both for you and for them. This mattress is also hypoallergenic, and at less than 12lbs, it will be easier to change the sheets, which you’re going to do often, and it’s chemical free. It’s also got dual-stage sides, meaning one side is firmer for your infant, while the other is ready for your toddler with its soybean cool gel memory foam topper—you’d be surprised how hot a toddler can get at night if you bundle them up too much . Baby stuff can be pricey, and when you can get the good stuff at a discount, you want to jump on it!