Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop | $1,400 | Dell

Gaming hardware is finally starting to reliably exist on shelves again, and retailers are even offering deals on them, like this $600-off deal on an Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop. Its 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700F processor boasts 8 cores at 2.5GHz and 16 threads, and the machine features 16GB DDR4 memory and a 1TB M.2, PCIe NVMe SSD for extremely fast storage. While not quite the powerhouse that the RTX 3080 is, the RTX 3060, with 12GB GDDR6 RAM, is a nevertheless excellent card for 60fps gaming at 1080p, and besides that, not everyone has the $1,500 needed to pick the faster card up from resellers, and here, for a limited time, you get a whole machine for less than that while it’s marked down from its usual $2,000 price tag.