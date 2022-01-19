Green Apple Watch Series 7 | $339 | Amazon

Have you been just itching to get an Apple Watch Series 7, but the full price of $399 is a bridge too far? Well, lucky you, it’s on sale at Amazon right now for $339—that’s $60 off, or enough to pick up an Apple Watch accessory like a new sport loop band. This deal is only on the base GPS watch, and only the green one, but listen, if you’re on a budget and you haven’t invited an Apple Watch into your life yet, I can attest to it being one of the most useful pieces of tech on the market right now. The watch has a built-in blood oxygen sensor, ECG sensor, and can notify you of an unusually high or low heart rate, or track your workouts, all while maintaining a seamless connection with your phone. That’s to say nothing of the communication features of the watch, which have been there for some time, and which turn you into a 1960s spy, and I don’t think people remember that often enough. The Series 7 specifically brought significantly thinner bezels and fast charging, among other, more minor, improvements.

As great as all of that is, Apple is still a terrible for refusing to make the battery and screen replaceable. The cost for replacement of this thing is so high that most people are pushed to simply buy a new replacement, and I guarantee you not every watch makes it back to Apple or another retailer for refurbishing. I say this as a human who bought one as recently as the Series 6, and will almost certainly buy another before an angry Christian god finally quits procrastinating and smites us from the earth.