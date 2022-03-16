Boss Audio Bluetooth Car Stereo | $29 | Amazon

Pick up this single din Bluetooth car stereo from Boss Audio. This basic, affordable—now extremely affordable when you save $37 on it—car stereo features, in addition to its Bluetooth connection, hands-free calling, USB (with support for up to 32GB flash drives loaded with mp3s and WMAs ), regular auxiliary input, a built-in equalizer with preset EQs, and ID3 tag support so you can view your song information as music plays. It’s also got a pre-amp output in case you want a beefier sound system, and the fact it has no CD drive means there are no moving parts to wear down and break—and let’s be honest, almost none of us actively uses CDs anymore. Is it the fanciest car stereo you can buy? Absolutely not. But it is the thirty dollarsiest, and if you’re me, circa 2004, that’s a hell of a thing.