CAP Barbell 52.5 Pound Adjustable Dumbbell | $65 | Amazon



We all love weightlifting, right? Who doesn’t love lifting up a heavy thing in a specific way while breathing weird, then putting that heavy thing back down really carefully to make sure you don’t greet your downstairs neighbors in a weird way? Well, if you need a strong dumbbell to lift, this CAP Barbell 52.5 Pound Adjustable Dumbbell is down by 54% to $65. The CAP Barbell 52.5 Pound Adjustable Dumbbell has cast iron plates to make sure they’re sturdy and avoid corrosion, includes the 17" handle with multiple different weight plates you can lock in, can be stored with ease, and it’s easy to use too. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to buy two if you want a set, but at least at 54% off that’s still a nice discount.