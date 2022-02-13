SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $150 | Amazon



You keep getting worked in all of the games you play and you’re wondering why? It’s your old crusty keyboard that has years of crumbs stuffed under the keys. The SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard keeps you on top of your game with an awesome response to your keystrokes. The OmniPoint adjustable switches allow the customization of actuation with distances from 0.4 mm to 3.6 mm. The OLED smart display allows you to adjust your settings and track on-the-fly info straight from your game and music apps. Turn your desk into a club via the RGB illumination and customize it with over 16.8 million colors per key. This baby is made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and is built to last a lifetime. The feel of this keyboard is unmatched. Save $50 now.