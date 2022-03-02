Costway 10' x 10' Outdoor Pop-Up Tent | $50 | Target

Can you feel it? There’s a slight tinge of warmth in the air. The sun is up when you wake up. It’s not pitch black when you get outside, and you actually wore shorts yesterday. Yes, spring is on its way, which means the outdoor world is once again a viable place to be with your friends. And maybe this is the year you get a pop-up tent, too, because the sun, she still burns don’t she? This Costway 10' x 10' tent is only $50 right now at Target—that’s 50% off its usual price. As easy to set up as these ever are, it includes ropes and stakes for stability in case you don’t think chase-the-pop-up-tent is fun on windy days. If you’ve never owned a pop-up tent, and you like grilling for friends, camping, or generally any outdoor activity that involves standing around in sunny places, you need one of these.