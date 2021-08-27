Hompow Mini Projector | $64 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If keep your circle small I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Hompow Mini Projector is just $64 right now which is an absolute steal on it.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, Fire sicks, and more directly with an MHL cable or HDMI adaptor. You’ll need to grab one of those depending on which device you’re streaming with. Get a screen up to 176'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many still unsure about theaters this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life make this an amazing quality-to-value option. This also comes with a two-year warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.