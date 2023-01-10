Save $50 on an Anker Portable Power Station to Stay Prepared Through the Winter

Anker 521 Portable Power Station | $200 | Amazon

Most power outages an d blackouts happen during the winter months—especially during strong snowstorms. The cruel irony is that is when you most want the power to keep warm and stay updated with the news regarding safety. This is where generators and power stations come in handy. You hope to never need them, but you’ll be thankful you have them. This Anker portable power station can be easily brought around the house with you thanks to its compact design. It features nine different ports including two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet. Excellent in emergencies at home but also great to have with you on the road or for camping come summertime. Get it for $50 off.