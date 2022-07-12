Ring Video Doorbell 4 | $170 | Amazon



Ding-dong! Did you hear that? It’s the sound of the Ring Video Doorbell 4, available for just $170 at Amazon during the Prime Day 2022 celebrations. That’s 23% off the usual price of $220, which means you’re saving $50. The Ring Doorbell 4 is an easy-to-install 1080p HD video doorbell powered two ways: Either by a removable and rechargeable battery pack, or by wiring it into existing hardware in your home. With it, you’ll be able to maintain and and protect your space 24/7. You don’t even have to be home for that! It can send notifications to the mobile app, anywhere you are. Invest in security for less. It’s just one of the many fabled Prime Day miracles coming true this year.