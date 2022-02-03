PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Pet Fountain | $50 | Amazon



I’ve had my cat since she was 3 months old, and I didn’t train her to like water; she either trained herself, like some kind of witch, or was just born obsessed with faucets. So over the years, I’ve tried to buy her gadgets that mimic running water, and it’s to no avail. She will still insist on jumping on my bathroom counter and cheeping at me, or getting in the tub and batting at the faucet while yelling until I turn it on. Maybe what she actually likes is the power trip? At any rate, I’ve never gotten her anything as nice as the PetSafe Drinkwell Pagoda Fountain, which is down to $50 at Amazon right now. It holds 70 oz. of water and includes a changeable carbon filter, so you know your cat or dog is getting the best stuff. Its ceramic design is clean-looking and easy-to-clean, and the two-bowl elevated structure is helpful for older or arthritic pets. Perhaps this will be the thing that finally gets Sloane to stop climbing into my kitchen sink and then walking damp paws all over the apartment. And if not? Hey, at least it was 50% off.