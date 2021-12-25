Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | $150 | Best Buy



Everyone deserves a solid mechanical keyboard. Once you experience the clicky, clacky tactile responsiveness, it is so hard to go back to something else. When I need to use my laptop with the flat built-in keyboard, I visibly groan. I want my keys to push back , which is just what you’ll get with this Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $50 off . Being wireless , this little gadget is perfect if you’ve ever needed to plug into the TV and operate from the comfort of your couch. Just note that you m ust be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of the deal . The good news is it is completely free to sign up. You just have to, ya know ... sign up.