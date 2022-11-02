Apple Earbuds iPhone Headphones ( 2-Pack) | $21 | Amazon

While Bluetooth earbuds are great, it can be frustrating when the battery dies on you. Realizing you forgot to charge t hem before a long trip on to then be left on the airplane for several more hours without entertainment. It’s good to have a backup. These Apple earbuds plug right into the lightning port and require no battery of their own. Plug them in and it works. Easy peasy, just like the old days. They’re equipped with a built-in microphone and volume control. Y ou can save 5% on a two-pack of these earbuds by clipping the coupon on the product page.