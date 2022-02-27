SanDisk Ultra 512GB MicroSDXC Card | $56 | Amazon
I don’t miss the days of micro SD cards being extremely expensive and if you had one with 64 GB, you were the king of the castle. Pick up a 512GB Sandisk Ultra micro SD card for only $56 right now. This SD card is a great addition to your Nintendo Switch as well as your Steam Deck. If you need more options of sizes, take a look at this beautifully crafted micro sd article. These memory cards work great with Android phones too. Store games, apps, photos, videos, and music to free up your phone’s onboard storage and stop receiving that annoying “storage is almost full” message. I would have cut my hand off for one of these to stick in my Nextel i870 back in the day. Don’t miss out. Save $44 now.