I don’t miss the days of micro SD cards being extremely expensive and if you had one with 64 GB, you were the king of the castle. Pick up a 512GB Sandisk Ultra micro SD card for only $56 right now. This SD card is a great addition to your Nintendo Switch as well as your Steam Deck. If you need more options of sizes, take a look at this beautifully crafted micro sd article. These memory cards work great with Android phones too. Store games , apps, photos, videos, and music to free up your phone’s onboard storage and stop receiving that annoying “storage is almost full” message. I would have cut my hand off for one of these to stick in my Nextel i870 back in the day. Don’t miss out. Save $44 now.