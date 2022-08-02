Insignia USB-C Portable Charger | $29 | Best Buy
Don’t be caught out and about with a dead laptop. This 65W USB-C charger utilizes Power Delivery to charge your laptops even faster than otherwise. With multiple ports, you can even charge more than one device at once. Works with MacBooks, Chromebooks, and most other laptops with a USB-C charging interface as well as Apple and Android smartphones and more. The protective case is made from a durable fireproof polycarbonate material so no need to worry about damage. Normally it goes for $70, but it’s down to a low $29 at the moment.