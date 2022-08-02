Insignia USB-C Portable Charger | $29 | Best Buy

Don’t be caught out and about with a dead laptop. This 65W USB-C charger utilizes Power Delivery to charge your laptops even faster than otherwise . With multiple ports, you can even charge more than one device at once. Works with MacBooks, Chromebooks, and most other laptops with a USB-C charging interface as well as Apple and Android smartphones and more. The protective case is made from a durable fireproof polycarbonate material so no need to worry about damage . Normally it goes for $70, but it’s down to a low $29 at the moment.