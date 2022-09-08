Eureka FloorRover Pet Vacuum Cleaner | $1 39 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

We love our little four-legged friends, but it can sure be a hassle with their hair getting on freaking everything, huh? Well, I wouldn’t know. I have a hairless cat. But I’m sure it is a problem for all of you folks! Anyway, if that rings true for you, maybe you need a solid vacuum cleaner meant for pets. The Eureka FloorRover is designed for all floor types thanks to its advanced swivel steering and automatic nozzle height adjustment. The filtration system uses a multi-stage setup to separate large and small particles ensuring no loss of suction—perfect for that pet hair. The Eureka FloorRover is down to $150 today but you can knock off another $11 when you clip the coupon on the product page.